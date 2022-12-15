Schmitt: Snow Creating Challenges For Ice Anglers

The snow is no only challenging to drive on in Central Minnesota but it is creating some challenges for ice anglers. Glen Schmitt from Outdoor News joined me on WJON. He says there is going to be water underneath the snow and on top of the ice. Schmitt indicates the weight of the snow makes it difficult to move and to get to the ice and create roads on the ice. He says ice depths aren't negatively affected by the snow with depths in the area with around 6 to 8 inches of ice on many areas lakes.

Schmitt says the snow is unfortunate because ice fishing was really starting to pick up on Central Minnesota lakes. He says we have seen this type of thing before and slush can linger on the lakes for a long period of time and possibly the entire season. Schmitt explains that snow is a pretty good insulator. He is concerned if this snow lingers, less people will fish because of the difficulty getting around lakes. Schmitt says it's a challenge dealing with snow every time you get out.

Northern Minnesota has been colder so Schmitt explains they are better off right now because they had 8 to 12 inches of ice and were running trucks, ATVs and side by sides. He is confident if people have plans to go to resorts in northern Minnesota they will still be able get out on the lakes this weekend.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Glen Schmitt it is available below.