Schmitt; Ice Conditions on Central MN Lakes Improving

Early last week some anglers on Red Lake needed to be rescued when strong winds opened a portion of the lake stranding those people. Glen Schmitt from Outdoor News appeared on WJON with Lee Voss. He indicates when the anglers went on the lake they had 6 inches of ice which is safe enough to walk on. Schmitt says strong winds can adjust ice in the early season and this type of thing can happen.

Schmitt explains most Central Minnesota lakes are frozen over and will soon be safe to fish. He says some locations have the necessary 4 inches of ice to talk on and are adding to that daily.

Schmitt says there hasn't been much fishing activity yet on Central Minnesota lakes but expects that to change soon. He says many resorts and bait shops can be a good resource to help with ice conditions but Schmitt suggests checking the ice yourself. He says fishing small shallow lakes this time of year until ice conditions improve.

Glen Schmitt appears on WJON Thursdays at 8:40 a.m.

If you'd like to listen to Glen's conversation with Lee Voss it is available below.