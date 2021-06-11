Schmitt; Fishing is Best Early and Late [PODCAST]

Warm weather in Minnesota is offering some challenges for all of us and that includes anglers. Glen Schmitt from Outdoor News joined me on WJON Thursday. He says fishing early in the day and in the evening will offer most success fishing right now. Glen says that will also give people the best temperatures on the lake. He says he prefers fishing in 15 feet or less because fish at those depths are typically feeding. Glen says because of the warm temperatures throughout the state going up north to get away from the hot temperatures in the St. Cloud area won't likely make much of a difference. Listen below.

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz is asking committee chairs to transfer oversight of deer and elk farms from the Minnesota Board of Animal Health to the Minnesota DNR. Schmitt says he foresees some significant changes with pen raised deer and elk. He says the DNR is trying to stop the spread of Chronic Wasting Disease and taking control of these situations could help with that attempt. Schmitt says there will be places in Minnesota where deer hunters will need to register their deer so the DNR can get a sample of the deer intestine to test for CWD.

Glen Schmitt from Outdoor News joins me every Thursday at 8:40 a.m. on WJON.

