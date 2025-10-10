MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) -- The Minnesota Twins have announced that the Savannah Bananas will play three games at Target Field next summer.

All three games from August 7th through the 9th will feature the Bananas versus the Loco Beach Coconuts as part of the 2026 Banana Ball World Tour.

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

Minneapolis is among 71 cities chosen from a pool of more than 200 applicants to host a tour stop. Target Field is one of 11 Major League Baseball stadiums set to host the Bananas next year.

Tickets for the Savannah Bananas are lottery-based, and fans who are interested in attending their three games at Target Field should visit bananaball.com/tickets now through October 31st to join the ticket lottery list for an opportunity to buy tickets.

The push to bring Banana Ball to Target Field was spearheaded by the Minnesota Twins in partnership with the Minneapolis Tourism Improvement District and Meet Minneapolis, along with collaboration from Minnesota Sports and Events.

Getty Images Getty Images loading...