Sauk Rapids To Open Splash Pad

SAUK RAPIDS -- Sauk Rapids residents can enjoy some water fun at one city park.

Public Works Director Pete Eckhoff says the splah pad at Autumn Ridge Park will open for the season Saturday.

The water feature will be open from 10:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m. seven days a week.

Eckhoff says the splash pad may be closed depending on water chemistry issues, weather or low attendance.

The wading pool at Bob Cross Park remains closed.

You're ask to visit the city's website to view their COVID-19 Preparedness Plan for the Splash Pad.

St. Cloud opened their Splash Pads on Wednesday.