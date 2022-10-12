Sauk Rapids Stabbing Suspect to Undergo Competency Exam

FOLEY -- A Benton County judge has ordered a mental competency examination for a man accused of stabbing a Sauk Rapids man.

Twenty-year-old Christian Kane is accused of stabbing the man in his garage at the direction of the man's wife, 55-year-old Maria Foster.

Kane's wife, 25-year-old Katrina Hunt, was also ordered to undergo a competency exam.

Court records show Foster picked up her husband from the airport and had him sit in a specific chair in the garage. When she went to get him coffee, Kane allegedly came at the husband from behind and stabbed him multiple times in the chest, neck, and back.

The victim was taken to the hospital with severe stab wounds and cuts.

Court records show Kane said Foster had told him that her husband was abusive and wanted Kane to kill him. She allegedly told Kane that he and Hunt could move into the house once her husband was dead. Foster also allegedly said they could have all of her husband's belongings once he was dead.

Kane is charged with 1st-degree attempted murder and 1st-degree assault.

Hunt and Foster are each charged with aiding and abetting attempted murder and aiding abetting 1st-degree assault.

