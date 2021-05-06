Sauk Rapids Road Construction Project Starts Monday

SAUK RAPIDS -- Construction starts Monday on a road in east Sauk Rapids.

Benton County Highway 46, also known as 10th Street Northeast, will get improvements from the Highway 10 overpass on the west end to Highway 23 on the east end.

Work includes the removal and replacement of short sections of trail, sidewalk, and crosswalk ramps. The road will be milled off with a new overlay, striping, and crosswalk markings.

Traffic will be managed by flaggers, so you're encouraged to find an alternate route until the project is completed sometime in June.