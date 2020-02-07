Sauk Rapids-Rice Wrestler Breaks School Record, Eyes State Title

SAUK RAPIDS -- Sauk Rapids-Rice Senior Jared Spohn has not only been a force on the wrestling mat, but now adds record holder to his list of achievements.

Spohn broke the school record for career match wins Tuesday, a title that has been untouched since 2010 (Shane Fensenmair).

It's hard to grasp. I never thought when I first started I would reach this potential and it's just been awesome.

The senior captain says it's been a roller coaster ride of a season, but credits his coaches and teammates for the continued support to chase his dreams.

They've never lost faith in me. From my highs to my lows, they've been there constantly.

Now with one goal in the rear view mirror, Spohn says he now has his sites on another prize.

Stepping on that state podium, that's been the goal. It would be the icing on the cake.

A wrestler since Kindergarten, Spohn says it's truly been an unbelievable journey and while it was a difficult decision, he says that journey ends at the conclusion of the season.

I was going back and forth and came to a conclusion all good things got to come to an end and my time is going to be up soon but I'm going to make the best of it and finish how I want to.

He says while his days as a wrestler may be numbered he's going to continue to give it everything he has for his teammates.

Spohn has a chance in increase his win total of 157 wins Friday night with a match in Sartell.

The State Wrestling Tournament begins at the end of the month.

