Central MN Wrestling Recap; State Tournament Edition

CLASS A TEAMS

BELGRADE-BROOTEN-ELROSA JAGUARS

Jordan Fester Head Coach

Adam Jaeger Asst. Coach

The Jaguars had a very good tournament as they earned third place at the Class A State Duals. They defeated Section 8A champions United North Central 51-18

State Quarterfinals. The Jaguars were defeated by No. 3A ranked Staples-Motley 38-21. In the third place match they defeated No. 4A ranked Jackson County Central 36-34, the Jaguars secured a fall at heavyweight. The Jaguars had five that went 3-0 at the state tournament duals. Ryan Jensen (139/145), Brett DeRoo. (152/160), Ethan Mueller (160/172), Maximus Hanson (172/189) and Carson Gilbert (215/285) and Noah Welte (114) went 2-1. The Jaguars earned four medals at the State Ind. tournament, led by Maximus Hanson (172/49-0). He earned back to back state championships. Ryan Jensen (139/47-01) earned third place honors and Carson Gilbert (215/43-4) earned third place honors. Tanner Viessman (145/42-5) earned fifth place state honors. Brett DeRoo (15239-8) went 2-2, he didn’t not place.

BELGRADE-BROOTEN-ELROSA 51 UNITED NORTH CENTRAL 18

107 Noah Jensen (BBE) Dec. Sam Roiko (UNC) 11-6

114 Noah Welte (BBE) Dec. Cooper Rife (UNC) 8-4

120 Aiden Mueller (BBE) Fall Fynn Bakke (UNC) 2:22

127 Rhett Anderson (UNC) Fall Jace Mueller (BBE) 1:03

133 Aaron Lake (UNC) Fall Jace Mueller (BBE) 1:03

139 Ryan Jensen (BBE) Maj. Dec. Zach Hendrickson (UNC) 11-2

145 Tanner Viessman (BBE) Tech. Fall Creed Koll (UNC)

152 Brett DeRoo (BBE) Fall Gene Morten (UNC) 1:21

160 Ethan Mueller (BBE) Fall Zach Davidson (UNC) 1:32

172 Maximus Hanson (BBE) Fall Riley Livingston (UNC) 1:25

189 Hunter Laage (BBE) Fall Brock Hendrickson (UNC) 1:05

215 Carson Gilbert (BBE) Fall Ryan Peterson (UNC) 4:40

285 Kevin Dailey (UNC) Fall Harley Weber (BBE) :28

STATE SEMIFINALS

STAPLES-MOTLEY 38 BELGRADE-BROOTEN-ELROSA 21

107 Gage Bjerga (STM) Fall Noah Jensen (BBE) 5:11

114 Caden Kramer (STM) Fall Noah Welte (BBE) :52

121 Eli Greenwaldt (STM) Fall Jace Mueller (BBE) 1:07

127 Jack Carlson (STM) Dec. Aiden Mueller (BBE) 8-2

133 Turner Beachy (STM) Fall Louie Tensen (BBE) 2:54

139 Riley Reese (STM) Maj. Dec. Andrew Spanier (BBE) 14-4

145 Ryan Jensen (BBE) Maj. Dec. Blake Neelan (STM) 12-3

152 Colbe Tappe (STM) Maj. Dec. Tanner Viessman (BBE) 12-2

160 Brett DeRoo (BBE) Dec. Owen Winter (STM) 4-2

172 Ethan Mueller (BBE) Dec. Dustin Converse (STM) 6-0

189 Maximus Hanson (BBE) Tech. Fall Luke Bjerga (STM)

215 Adrian Gomez (STM) Dec. Hunter Laage (BBE) 5-0

285 Cason Gilbert (BBE) Fall Steven Petrich (STM) 5:58

THIRD PLACE

BELGRADE-BROOTEN-ELROSA 36 JACKSON COUNTY CENTRAL 34

107 Kyler Thier (JCC) Dec. Noah Jensen (BBE) 10-3

114 Noah Welte (BBE) Fall Ever Munoz Mazariegos (JCC) 1:18

121 Kayden Eller (JCC) Fall Aiden Mueller (BBE) :53

127 Isaac Rodriguez (JCC) Fall Jace Mueller (BBE) 1:27

133 Benjamin’s Dahlin (JCC) Fall Louie Tensen (BBE) 3:40

139 Ryan Jensen (BBE0 Fall Ulises Bouakham (JCC) 1:03

145 Trey Rossow (JCC) DQ Andrew Spanier (BBE)

152 Nolan Ambrose (JCC) Maj. Dec. Tanner Viessman (BBE) 16-4

160 Brett DeRoo (BBE) Fall Seth Stai (JCC) 1:01

172 Ethan Mueller (BBE) Fall Carlson Kolander (JCC) 1:46

189 Maximus Hanson (BBE) Fall Jack Mix (JCC) :36

215 Ryan Haley (JCC) Dec. Hunter Laage (BBE0 7-1

285 Carson Gilbert (BBE) Fall Michel Hansen (JCC) 1:15

HOLDINGFORD HUSKERS

The Huskers earned four state tournament medals, led by Masyn Patrick (139/37-2), he earned second place honors. Drew Lange (160/53-2 earned third place honors, Luke Bienick (172/41-8) earned fourth place honors and Wyatt Novitzki (127/46-7) earned fifth place honors. Jaxon Bartkowicz (215/44-5) went 2-2 and William Pilarski (145/38-8) went 2-2. The Huskers will return all these wrestlers with the exception of Drew Lange.

ROYALTON-UPSALA ROYALS

The Royals earned two state tournament medals, Sawyer Simmons (152/31-11) earned fourth place state honors. Brandon Mugg (285/43-8) earned sixth place honors. Nick Leibold (172/31-16) and Kaden Holm (215) 32-15 did not place.

PAYNESVILLE AREA BULLDOGS

The Bulldogs Peyton Hemmesch (189/30-5 earned fourth place honors, Roman Roberg (114/33-5) and Mason McNab (121/27-7) did not place.

EDEN VALLEY-WATKINS EAGLES

The Eagles didn’t earn any medals, but they do return three of the five wrestlers next season. Sonnie DeHeer (215/40-1) went 1-2, Treyce Ludwig (172/38-13), Isaac Ortiz (160/28-8), Nick Becker (285/30-19) and Brody Sieben (107/17-21).

KIMBALL AREA CUBS

The Cubs Hank Meyer (189/18-5) earned fifth place state honors, Mark Schiefelbein (139/35-10) and Karson Schmidt (107/13-17) didn’t place. All three will be returning next season.

CLASS AA TEAMS

BECKER BULLDOGS

Dustin Weege Asst. Coach

The Bulldogs earned third place in the Class AA Dual State tournament, they defeated No. 6AA ranked Watertown-Mayer 31-28. In the Semifinals they were defeated by No. 1AA ranked Simley 43-23. The Bulldogs tied No. 3AA ranked Totino-Grace 30-30 to earn their hardware. The Bulldogs had four that went 3-0, Kaden Nicolas (139/145), Landen Kujawa (145/152), Drew May (152/160) and Owen Angell (189) and Boston Kuschel (107) and Bennett Kujawa (114/121) both went 2-1. The Bulldogs earned six state tournament medals, five of the six will be returning next season. Kaden Nicolas (139/50-4) earned 1st Place state tournament honors, Bennett Kujawa (114/50-6 and Landen Kujawa (145/25-1) both earned third place honors. Drew May (152/47-10) and Boston Kuschel (107/48-8) both earned fifth place honors and Owen Angell (172/34-9) earned sixth place honors.

STATE QUARTER FINAL

BECKER 31 WATERTOWN-MAYER 28

107 Boston Kuschel (BEC) Fall Blake Brose (WTM) 1:40

114 Joel Friederichs (WTM) Dec Bennett Kujawa (BEC) 6-2

121 Titan Friederichs (WTM) Fall Blayne Kuschel (BEC) 2:35

127 Kaleb Mead (WTM) Maj. dec. Nolan Jurek (BEC) 12-1

133 Tyler Hall (BEC) Dec. Eli Hamberger (WTM) 6-1

139 Kaden Nicolas (BEC) Maj. Dec. Parker Jackson (WTM) 13-4

145 Landen Kujawa (BEC) Fall Karson Tufte (WTM) 3:28

152 Drew May (BEC) Fall Isaiah Mead (WTM) 2:49

160 Jack Entinger (WTM). Dec Logan Jarvis (BEC) 7-4

172 Bryce Burkett (WTM) Fall Kendrick Tornasko (BEC) :45

189 Owen Angell (BEC) Fall Xavier Skillings (WTM) :56

215 Kyler Burmeister (WTM) Dec Gus Baldry (BEC) 8-1

285 Brice Maas (WTM) Dec. Aiden Golley (BEC) 10-4

State Semifinals

SIMLEY 43 BECKER 23

107 Turner Ross (SIM) Dec. Boston Kuschel (BEC) 9-3

114 Austin Grzywinsi (SIM) Fall Jacob Williams (BEC) 2:55

121 Bennett Kujawa (BEC) Dec. Aiden Mincey (SIM) 7-3

127 Jake Kos (SIM) Tech, Fall Nolan Jurek (BEC)

133 Justus Haag (SIM) Fall Tyler Hall (BEC) 1:10

139 Kaden Nicolas (BEC) Fall Said Karakus-Wagner (SIM) 1:34

145 Landon Kujawa (BEC) Maj. Dec. Derrick Dahmen (SIM) 12-2

152 Casey Raymond (SIM) Fall Jake Rosenow (BEC) 3:14

160 Drew May (BEC) Maj. Dec. Judah Heeg (SIM) 10-0

172 Vristol Short (SIM) Tech. Fall Kendrick Tomasko (BECK)

189 Owen Angell (BEC) Fall Parker Davis (SIM) 1:52

215 Danny Martin (SIM) Fall Aiden Golley (BEC) 3:42

285 Brandon Kropuenski (SIM) Default Lance Lysdal (BEC)

BECKER 30 TOTINO GRACE 30

107 Boston Kuschel (BEC) Dec. Logan Refsnider (TG) 8-5

114 Bennett Kujawa (BEC) Fall Davon Bridges (TG) 1:35

121 Jackson Refsnider (TG) Fall Blayne Kuschel (BEC) :49

127 Sean O’Brien (TG) Dec. Nolan Jurek (BEC) 2-0

133 Austin Herbst (TG) Dec. Tyler Hall (BEC) 10-7

139 Ethan Sylvester (TG) Fall Mullener Grady (BEC) 1:27

145 Kaden Nicolas (BEC) Fall Landon Bizal (TG) 3:39

152 Landen Kujawa (BEC) Fall Blake Literski (TG) 1:18

160 Drew May (BEC) Dec. Payton Herbst (TG) 5-0

172 Quinn Harren (TG) Dec. Logan Jarvis (BEC) 7-4

189 Owen Angel (BEC) Fall Joe Kruse (TG) 1:50

215 Cy Kruse (TG) Fall Gus Baldry (BEC) :53

285 Owen Swedberg (TG) Dec. Aiden Golley (BEC) 8-4

LITTLE FALLS FLYERS

Simon Waltman Head Coach

Dwight Ballou Asst. Coach

The Flyers were defeated by the No. 1AA ranked Simley 46-18 and by No. 6AA ranked Watertown-Mayer 34-24. Joey Wilczek (139), Noah Cameron (145) and Ivan Petrich (215) all went 2-0, Seth Ramsdell (107) and Beau Robinson (160) both went 1-1. The Flyers earned two state medals, Ivan Petrich (215/39/6) earned third place state honors and Cayden Neisen (121/36-10) earned sixth place state honors. Joey Wilczek (139/34-12), Hank LeClair (189/31-9) and Noah Cameron (145/33-13) did not place. The Flyers will have three of their five state qualifiers returning next season.

STATE QUARTERFINALS

SIMLEY 46 LITTLE FALLS 18

107 Turner Ross (SIM) Fall Seth Ramdsdell (LF) 1:23

114 Austin Grzywinski (SIM) Fall Rya Vogt (LF) 2:43

121 Aiden Mincey (SIM) Maj. Dec. Cayden Neisen (LF) 10-1

127 Jake Kos (SIM) Fall Hayden Ramdsdell (LF) 2:25

133 Justus Haag (SIM) Fall Cassidy Okerman (LF) 2:40

139 Joey Wilczek (LF) Fall Preston Harms (SIM) 3:20

145 Noah Cameron (LF) Dec. Derrick Dahman (SIM) 8-3

152 Casey Raymond (SIM) Tech. Fall Kobi Cameron (LF)

160 Judah Heeg (SIM) Maj. Dec Beau Robinson (LF) 10–0

172 Vristol Short (SIM) Fall Hunter Ramdsdell (LF) 2:46

189 Danny Martin (SIM) Dec. Hank LeClair (LF) 4-3

215 Ivan Patrich (LF) Dec. Parker Davis (SIM) 5-2

285 Aiden Nordie (LF) Fall Brendan Watts (SIM) 5:29

WATERTOWN-MAYER 34 LITTLE FALLS 24

107 Seth Ramdsdell (LF) Dec. Blake Brose (WTM) 9-6

114 Joel Friederichs (WTM) Tech. Fall Ryan Vogt (LF)

121 Titan Friederichs (WTM) Fall Cayden Neisen (LF) 4:42

127 Kaleb Mead (WTM) Maj, Dec. Hayden Ramdsdell (LF) 19-5

133 Eli Hanberger (WTM) Dec. Mason Rausch (LF) 6-5

139 Joey Wilczek (LF) Dec. Parker Jackson (WTM) 3-1

145 Noah Cameron (LF) Fall Karson Tufte (WTM) :45

152 Isaiah Mead (WTM) Default Kobi Cameron (LF)

160 Beau Robinson (LF) Fall Hudson Holmstron (WTM) :09

172 Jack Entige (WTM) Dec. Hunter Ramsdell (LF) 16-12 OT

189 Bryce Burkett (WTM) Maj. Dec. Hank LeClair (LF) 16-3

215 Ivan Petrich (LF) Fall Xavier Skillings (WTM) :22

285 Kyler Burmeister (WTM) Dec. Alexander Schmitz (LF) 3-1

The Flyers earned two state tournament medals, three of their five qualifiers will be returning next season. Ivan Petrich (215/39-6) earned third place honors, and Cayden Neisen (121/36-10) earned sixth place honors. Joey Wilczek (139/34-12), Noah Cameron (145/33-13) and Hank LeClair (189/31-9) DNP!

ROCORI SPARTANS

The Spartans earned three state tournament medals, Grady Minnerath (285/44-2) earned second pace honors, Davey Maldonado (107/37-10 earned third place honors and Mason Orth (189/45-5) earned fifth place honors. Jack Major (145/40-11) and Evan Moscho (160/40-7) did not place. Two of their state qualifier is will return next season.

PIERZ PIONEERS

The Pioneers earned a state tournament medal by Kyle Stangl (107/37-80 earned fourth place state honors. Carter Young (133/31-12) did not place. Both of their state qualifiers will returning next season.

FOLEY FALCONS

The Falcons earned two state tournament medals by Cyler Ruhoff (121/45-3), he earned third place honors and Alex Jennissen (160/38-6) earned sixth place state honors. Wyatt Wall (133/34-14) and Josiah Peterson (215/34-17) did not place. The Falcons will return one of their state qualifiers next season.

SAUK RAPIDS-RICE STORM

The Storm earned one state tournament medal by Vance Barz (133/43-7), he earned fourth place honors, Vance is a senior.

CLASS AAA TEAMS

ST. CLOUD CRUSH

The Crush earned two state tournament medals, by Jaxon Kenning (172/24-2), he earned second place honors. Sutton Kenning (189/28-4) earned fifth place honors. Jack Hamak (121/26-11) and Grady Doering (18-21) did not place. The Crush will have three of their four state qualifiers return next season. Camryn Kenning (235/8-0) earned the Girls championship honors for the Crush.