Central MN Wrestling Update
GRANITE CITY SPORTS WRESTLING
ALL SEASON LONG RESULTS OF DUALS AND TOURNAMENTS. UPCOMING SCHEDULES OF EVENTS AND STATE RATINGS
CLASS A TEAMS
BELGRADE-BROOTEN-ELROSA JAGUARS
Team/Ind. Ratings
No. 3A
139 LBS. No. 3A Ryan Jensen, Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa (5) 12
145 LBS. No. 9A Tanner Viessman, Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa (5) 12
152 LBS. No. 8A Brett DeRoo, Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa (5) 11
160 LBS. No. 9A Ethan Mueller, Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa (5) 11
172 LBS. No. 1A Maximus Hanson, Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa (5) 12
189 LBS. No. 10A Hunter Laage, Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa (5) 11
215 LBS. No. 4A Carson Gilbert, Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa (5) 11
285 LBS. No. 9A Harley Weber, Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa (5) 11
HOLDINGFORD HUSKERS
Team/Ind. Ratings
No. 4A
121 LBS. No. 6A Wyatt Pilarski, Holdingford (7) 10
127 LBS. No. 3A Wyatt Novitzki, Holdingford (7) 11
160 LBS. No. 10A Simon Boeckman, Holdingford (7) 10
172 LBS. No. 2A Drew Lange, Holdingford (7) 12
215 LBS. No. 5A Jaxon Bartkowicz, Holdingford (7) 10
The Huskers went 2-1 at the Foley “Falcons” Quadrangular, they defeated AA neighbors Albany 43-18 and AA Sauk Rapids-Rice 48-21. They were defeated by AA Lean and Mean Foley 37-30. Wyatt Pilarksi (121/127) and Jaxon Bartkowicz (215/285) both went 3-0 and Wyatt Novitzki (133), Drew Lange (172) and Lane Patrick (121/127) all went 2-0
HOLDINGFORD 48 SAUK RAPIDS-RICE 24
107 Carson Reis (HOLD) Fall McKenzie Wagman-Kelley (SRR) 1:29
114 Bryce Ness (SRR) Won by Forfeit
121 Lane Patrick (HOLD) Fall Dylan Gapinski (SRR) :49
127 Wyatt Pilarski (HOLD) Fall John (Carter) Pesta (SRR) 5:11
133 Alex Walden (SRR) Dec. Toby Welle (HOLD) 7-3
139 Vance Barz (SRR) Won by Forfeit
145 Jack Barz (SRR) Dec. Teddy Auer (HOLD) 2-0
152 Mavrick Novitzki (HOLD) Fall Hunter Maile (SRR) 3:29
160 Grant Welle (HOLD) Won by Forfeit
172 Evan Lichy (HOLD) Fall Christian Nelson (SRR) 3:39
189 Kolton Harren (HOLD) Won by Forfeit
215 Carter Koltes (SRR) Fall Toby Phillipp (HOLD) 5:23
285 Jaxon Bartkowicz (HOLD) Won by Forfeit
ROYALTON-UPSALA ROYALS
Team/Ind. Ratings
No. 6A
133 LBS. No. 9A John Bzdok, Royalton-Upsala (7) 12
152 LBS. No. 4A Sawyer Simmons, Royalton-Upsala (7) 12
189 LBS. No. 8A Jake Leners, Royalton-Upsala (7) 10
215 LBS. No. 2A Brandon Mugg, Royalton-Upsala (7) 11
PAYNESVILLE AREA BULLDOGS
Team/Ind. Ratings
No. 9A
114 LBS. No. 5A Roman Roberg, Paynesville Area (5) 9
189 LBS. No. 3A Peyton Hemmesch, Paynesville Area (5) 11
EDEN VALLEY-WATKINS EAGLES
Ind. Ratings
160 LBS No. 8A Isaac Ortiz, Eden Valley-Watkins (4) 1
189 LBS No. 6A Sonnie DeHeer Eden Valley-Watkins (4) 12
The Eagles split their duals at their home triangular, they defeated Section 4A rivals Sibley East 34-27 and were defeated by Class A Lean and Mean Section 4A rivals Norwood Young America 47-21. Carter Scheeler (160), Sonnie DeHeer (215) and Treyce Ludwig (189) all went 2-0. Special note: Sonnie DeHeer Won his 100th Career Match!
KIMBALL AREA CUBS
Ind. Ratings
215 LBS. No. 9A Hank Meyer, Kimball Area (4) 11
The Cubs were defeated in a pair of duals at the ACGC “Falcons” Triangular. They were defeated by Class A Lean and Mean ACGC 51-18 and Trinity School at River Ridge 49-19. Mark Schiefelbein and Andrew Blonigen both went 2-0 at the ACGC Tri. The Cubs earned a pair of medals at the Rogers “Matness Holiday” Invite. Mark Schiefelbein (139) earned 6th and William Serbus (133) earned eighth place in this field of thirty-two teams.
CLASS AAA TEAMS
ST. CLOUD CRUSH
Ind. Ratings
172 LBS No. 10AAA Jaxon Kenning, St. Cloud (8) 12
189 LBS No. 9AAA Sutton Kenning St. Cloud (8) 10
The Crush earned five medals at the Rogers “Matness Holiday tournament for 101 points and eighth place. Jaxon Kenning (172) earned the championship medal, Sutton Kenning (189) earned second place, Tanner Hugg (160) earned third place, Sam Long (215) earned fifth place and Kendal Booker (121) earned seventh place.
SARTELL-ST. STEPHEN SABRES
The Sabres went 2-2 at the Sauk Centre “Ken Vogt” Duals, they defeated Spectrum 48-24 and Rockford 37-33. They were defeated by Mille Lace 54-15 and Sauk Centre/Melrose 42-31. Peyton Allen (215) went 4-0, Jayce Gruber (107), Michael Hamak (160) and Jordan Gulden 285) all went 3-1. Jeremiah Miller (133) went 2-1 and Aidan Halvorson (152) and Theo Brown (189) both went 2-2.
CLASS AA TEAMS
BECKER BULLDOGS
No. 3AA
107 LBS No. 2AA Boston Kuschel
114 LBS No. 3AA Bennett Kujawa
133 LBS No. 5AA Brayden Boots
139 LBS No. 3AA Kaden Nicolas
145 LBS No. 3AA Landen Kujawa
152 LBS No. 8AA Drew May
172 LBS No. 7AA Owen Angell
The Bulldogs earned five medals at the thirty-two field of teams in the Rogers “Matness Holiday” Invite. They earned131 points to take fourth place in this huge tournament. Bennett Kujawa (114) and Kaden Nicolas (145) both earned second place medals, Boston Kuschel (107), Brayden Boots (139) and Drew May (152) all earned third place medals.
LITTLE FALLS FLYERS
No. 10AA
121 LBS No. 10AA Cayden Neisen
139 LBS No. 10AA Joey Wilczek
215 LBS No. 215AA Ivan Petrich
ROCORI SPARTANS
AA LEAN and MEAN
160 LBS No. 8AA Evan Moscho
189 LBS No. 4AA Mason Orth
285 LBS No. 1AA Grady Minnerath
The Spartans went 3-2 at the UW-Eau-Claude “McPhee” Duals to earn ninth place. They defeated AAA Maple Grove 37-21, Eau Claire North 60-15 and Independence 76-6. They were defeated by AAA Lean and Mean Cambridge-Isanti 36-35 (Tie breaker) and to AAA Park 45-34. Mason Moscho (121), Grady Minnerath (285) and Mason Orth all went 5-0, Davey Maldonado (114), Jack Major (152), Evan Moscho (160) and Nathan Soldner (189) all went 4-1. Connor Faber (107) and Ryder Kremers (145) both went 3-2.
PIERZ PIONEERS
AA LEAN and MEAN
152 LBS No. 4AA Chase Becker
FOLEY FALCONS
AA LEAN and Mean
127 LBS No. 10AA Cyler Ruhoff
172 LBS No. 9AA Alex Jennissen
The Falcons earned six medals at the thirty-two field of teams in the Roger “Matness Holiday” Invite. They earned 130.5 points to take fifth place in this huge tournament. Cyler Ruhoff (127) and Alex Jennissen (172) both earned second place medals. William Gutormson (160) and Josiah Peterson (215) both earned fourth place medals, Wyatt Wall (133) earned fifth place and Keegan Frisbie (189) earned eighth place.
ALBANY HUSKIES
The Huskies earned nine medals at the Benson “Braves” invitational for 182 points and sixth place. Mason Plumski (160) and Connor Plumski (172) both earned championship medals. Dylan Hoffarth (145) and Owen Carlson (152) both earned second place medals. Nathan Kollmann (121) earned third place, Maverick Kotschever (172) both earned fourth place medal. Ace Donabauer (160) earned fifth place, Colton Carlson (107) and Bert Schulte (133) both took sixth place.
ALBANY 42 SAUK RAPIDS-RICE 23
107 Colton Carlson (ALB) Fall McKenzie Wagman-Kelley (SRR) :38
114 Bryce Ness (SRR) Won by Forfeit
121 Nathan Kollmann (ALB) Fall Dylan Gapinski (SRR) :31
127 John (Carter) Pesta (SRR) Tech. Fall Blake Iverson (ALB)
133 Bert Schulte (ALB) Fall Alex Walden (SRR) 2:35
139 Vance Barz (SRR) Won by Forfeit
145 Jack Barz (SRR) Fall Dylan Hoffarth (ALB) :28
152 Owen Carlson (ALB) Fall Hunter Maile (SRR) 1:08
160 Double Forfeit
172 Mason Plumski (ALB) Fall Christian Nelson (SRR) 3:18
189 Maverick Kotschevar (ALB) Won by Forfeit
215 Connor Plumski (ALB) Fall Carter Koltes (SRR) (Fall 3:12)
285 Double Forfeit
SAUK RAPIDS-RICE STORM
133 LBS No. 1AA Vance Barz
The Storm’s Vance Barz (133) earned third place in the sixty-seven team event at the Fargo “Rumble on the Red” Invite. He wrestled seven matches, went 6-1 for a 21-3 season record.
SCHEDULE OF EVENTS
THURSDAY JANUARY 4th
ROYALTON-UPSALA. “ROYALS” TRIANGULAR (5:00)
Teams: Brainerd, Holdingford, Royalton-Upsala
THURSDAY JANUARY 4TH
ALEXANDRIA AREA “CARDINALS” TRIANGULAR (5:00)
Teams: Rocori, St.Cloud Crush, Alexandria Area
THURSDAY JANUARY 4TH
MILACA-FAITH CHRISTIAN @ LITTLE FALLS
THURSDAY JANUARY 4th
SPECTRUM “STING” QUAD
Teams: Bloomington Kennedy, Mora, Sartell-St. Stephen, Spectrum
FRIDAY JANUARY 5th
CAMBRIDGE-ISANTI “BLUE JACKET” TRIANGULAR (5:00)
Teams: Becker, Princeton Cambridge-Isanti
FRIDAY JANUARY 5th
BELGRADE-BROOTEN-ELROSA “JAGUAR” INVITATIONAL (2:00)
Teams: Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton,Eden Valley-Watkins, Milaca-Faith Christian, Ortonville, Ottertail Central
FRIDAY JANUARY 5th
PIERZ “PIONEERS” TRIANGULAR
Teams: Cloquet-Esko-Carlton, Little Falls, Pierz (5:00)
FRIDAY JANUARY 5th
OSAKIS “SILVERSTREAKS” INVITATIONAL (4:00)
Teams: Canby, Holdingford, Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg, Kimball, Pequot Lakes/Pine River-Backus, Osakis
FRIDAY JANUARY 5th
ZIMMERMAN “THUNDER” TRIANGULAR (5:00)
Teams: Paynesville, Pine City/Hinckley-Finlayson, Zimmerman
SATURDAY JANUARY 6th
FOLEY “FALCONS” INVITATIONAL (9:30)
Teams: Canby, Dassel-Cokato/Litchfield, Detroit Lakes, Forest Lake, Milaca, Princeton, Royalton-Upsala, St. Cloud Crush, Sauk Rapids-Rice, Shakopee, Totino-Grace, Foley
SATURDAY JANUARY 6th
MORA “MUSTANGS” INVITATIONAL
Teams: Aitkin, Albany, Andover, Hibbing, Mille Lacs, Mora, Nashwauk-Keewatioin, Rush City/Braham, Sartell,Spectrum, Zimmerman
SATURDAY JANUARY 6th
EDEN PRAIRE “EAGLES” INVITATIONAL (8:00)
Teams: Albert Lea, Anoka, Becker, Blaine Blue Earth, Eden Prairie, Lees Summit, Perham, Scott West, Waconia, Willmar
