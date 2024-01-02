Central MN Wrestling Update

GRANITE CITY SPORTS WRESTLING

ALL SEASON LONG RESULTS OF DUALS AND TOURNAMENTS. UPCOMING SCHEDULES OF EVENTS AND STATE RATINGS

CLASS A TEAMS

BELGRADE-BROOTEN-ELROSA JAGUARS

Team/Ind. Ratings

No. 3A

139 LBS. No. 3A Ryan Jensen, Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa (5) 12

145 LBS. No. 9A Tanner Viessman, Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa (5) 12

152 LBS. No. 8A Brett DeRoo, Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa (5) 11

160 LBS. No. 9A Ethan Mueller, Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa (5) 11

172 LBS. No. 1A Maximus Hanson, Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa (5) 12

189 LBS. No. 10A Hunter Laage, Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa (5) 11

215 LBS. No. 4A Carson Gilbert, Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa (5) 11

285 LBS. No. 9A Harley Weber, Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa (5) 11

HOLDINGFORD HUSKERS

Team/Ind. Ratings

No. 4A

121 LBS. No. 6A Wyatt Pilarski, Holdingford (7) 10

127 LBS. No. 3A Wyatt Novitzki, Holdingford (7) 11

160 LBS. No. 10A Simon Boeckman, Holdingford (7) 10

172 LBS. No. 2A Drew Lange, Holdingford (7) 12

215 LBS. No. 5A Jaxon Bartkowicz, Holdingford (7) 10

The Huskers went 2-1 at the Foley “Falcons” Quadrangular, they defeated AA neighbors Albany 43-18 and AA Sauk Rapids-Rice 48-21. They were defeated by AA Lean and Mean Foley 37-30. Wyatt Pilarksi (121/127) and Jaxon Bartkowicz (215/285) both went 3-0 and Wyatt Novitzki (133), Drew Lange (172) and Lane Patrick (121/127) all went 2-0

HOLDINGFORD 48 SAUK RAPIDS-RICE 24

107 Carson Reis (HOLD) Fall McKenzie Wagman-Kelley (SRR) 1:29

114 Bryce Ness (SRR) Won by Forfeit

121 Lane Patrick (HOLD) Fall Dylan Gapinski (SRR) :49

127 Wyatt Pilarski (HOLD) Fall John (Carter) Pesta (SRR) 5:11

133 Alex Walden (SRR) Dec. Toby Welle (HOLD) 7-3

139 Vance Barz (SRR) Won by Forfeit

145 Jack Barz (SRR) Dec. Teddy Auer (HOLD) 2-0

152 Mavrick Novitzki (HOLD) Fall Hunter Maile (SRR) 3:29

160 Grant Welle (HOLD) Won by Forfeit

172 Evan Lichy (HOLD) Fall Christian Nelson (SRR) 3:39

189 Kolton Harren (HOLD) Won by Forfeit

215 Carter Koltes (SRR) Fall Toby Phillipp (HOLD) 5:23

285 Jaxon Bartkowicz (HOLD) Won by Forfeit

ROYALTON-UPSALA ROYALS

Team/Ind. Ratings

No. 6A

133 LBS. No. 9A John Bzdok, Royalton-Upsala (7) 12

152 LBS. No. 4A Sawyer Simmons, Royalton-Upsala (7) 12

189 LBS. No. 8A Jake Leners, Royalton-Upsala (7) 10

215 LBS. No. 2A Brandon Mugg, Royalton-Upsala (7) 11

PAYNESVILLE AREA BULLDOGS

Team/Ind. Ratings

No. 9A

114 LBS. No. 5A Roman Roberg, Paynesville Area (5) 9

189 LBS. No. 3A Peyton Hemmesch, Paynesville Area (5) 11

EDEN VALLEY-WATKINS EAGLES

Ind. Ratings

160 LBS No. 8A Isaac Ortiz, Eden Valley-Watkins (4) 1

189 LBS No. 6A Sonnie DeHeer Eden Valley-Watkins (4) 12

The Eagles split their duals at their home triangular, they defeated Section 4A rivals Sibley East 34-27 and were defeated by Class A Lean and Mean Section 4A rivals Norwood Young America 47-21. Carter Scheeler (160), Sonnie DeHeer (215) and Treyce Ludwig (189) all went 2-0. Special note: Sonnie DeHeer Won his 100th Career Match!

KIMBALL AREA CUBS

Ind. Ratings

215 LBS. No. 9A Hank Meyer, Kimball Area (4) 11

The Cubs were defeated in a pair of duals at the ACGC “Falcons” Triangular. They were defeated by Class A Lean and Mean ACGC 51-18 and Trinity School at River Ridge 49-19. Mark Schiefelbein and Andrew Blonigen both went 2-0 at the ACGC Tri. The Cubs earned a pair of medals at the Rogers “Matness Holiday” Invite. Mark Schiefelbein (139) earned 6th and William Serbus (133) earned eighth place in this field of thirty-two teams.

CLASS AAA TEAMS

ST. CLOUD CRUSH

Ind. Ratings

172 LBS No. 10AAA Jaxon Kenning, St. Cloud (8) 12

189 LBS No. 9AAA Sutton Kenning St. Cloud (8) 10

The Crush earned five medals at the Rogers “Matness Holiday tournament for 101 points and eighth place. Jaxon Kenning (172) earned the championship medal, Sutton Kenning (189) earned second place, Tanner Hugg (160) earned third place, Sam Long (215) earned fifth place and Kendal Booker (121) earned seventh place.

SARTELL-ST. STEPHEN SABRES

The Sabres went 2-2 at the Sauk Centre “Ken Vogt” Duals, they defeated Spectrum 48-24 and Rockford 37-33. They were defeated by Mille Lace 54-15 and Sauk Centre/Melrose 42-31. Peyton Allen (215) went 4-0, Jayce Gruber (107), Michael Hamak (160) and Jordan Gulden 285) all went 3-1. Jeremiah Miller (133) went 2-1 and Aidan Halvorson (152) and Theo Brown (189) both went 2-2.

CLASS AA TEAMS

BECKER BULLDOGS

No. 3AA

107 LBS No. 2AA Boston Kuschel

114 LBS No. 3AA Bennett Kujawa

133 LBS No. 5AA Brayden Boots

139 LBS No. 3AA Kaden Nicolas

145 LBS No. 3AA Landen Kujawa

152 LBS No. 8AA Drew May

172 LBS No. 7AA Owen Angell

The Bulldogs earned five medals at the thirty-two field of teams in the Rogers “Matness Holiday” Invite. They earned131 points to take fourth place in this huge tournament. Bennett Kujawa (114) and Kaden Nicolas (145) both earned second place medals, Boston Kuschel (107), Brayden Boots (139) and Drew May (152) all earned third place medals.

LITTLE FALLS FLYERS

No. 10AA

121 LBS No. 10AA Cayden Neisen

139 LBS No. 10AA Joey Wilczek

215 LBS No. 215AA Ivan Petrich

ROCORI SPARTANS

AA LEAN and MEAN

160 LBS No. 8AA Evan Moscho

189 LBS No. 4AA Mason Orth

285 LBS No. 1AA Grady Minnerath

The Spartans went 3-2 at the UW-Eau-Claude “McPhee” Duals to earn ninth place. They defeated AAA Maple Grove 37-21, Eau Claire North 60-15 and Independence 76-6. They were defeated by AAA Lean and Mean Cambridge-Isanti 36-35 (Tie breaker) and to AAA Park 45-34. Mason Moscho (121), Grady Minnerath (285) and Mason Orth all went 5-0, Davey Maldonado (114), Jack Major (152), Evan Moscho (160) and Nathan Soldner (189) all went 4-1. Connor Faber (107) and Ryder Kremers (145) both went 3-2.

PIERZ PIONEERS

AA LEAN and MEAN

152 LBS No. 4AA Chase Becker

FOLEY FALCONS

AA LEAN and Mean

127 LBS No. 10AA Cyler Ruhoff

172 LBS No. 9AA Alex Jennissen

The Falcons earned six medals at the thirty-two field of teams in the Roger “Matness Holiday” Invite. They earned 130.5 points to take fifth place in this huge tournament. Cyler Ruhoff (127) and Alex Jennissen (172) both earned second place medals. William Gutormson (160) and Josiah Peterson (215) both earned fourth place medals, Wyatt Wall (133) earned fifth place and Keegan Frisbie (189) earned eighth place.

ALBANY HUSKIES

The Huskies earned nine medals at the Benson “Braves” invitational for 182 points and sixth place. Mason Plumski (160) and Connor Plumski (172) both earned championship medals. Dylan Hoffarth (145) and Owen Carlson (152) both earned second place medals. Nathan Kollmann (121) earned third place, Maverick Kotschever (172) both earned fourth place medal. Ace Donabauer (160) earned fifth place, Colton Carlson (107) and Bert Schulte (133) both took sixth place.

ALBANY 42 SAUK RAPIDS-RICE 23

107 Colton Carlson (ALB) Fall McKenzie Wagman-Kelley (SRR) :38

114 Bryce Ness (SRR) Won by Forfeit

121 Nathan Kollmann (ALB) Fall Dylan Gapinski (SRR) :31

127 John (Carter) Pesta (SRR) Tech. Fall Blake Iverson (ALB)

133 Bert Schulte (ALB) Fall Alex Walden (SRR) 2:35

139 Vance Barz (SRR) Won by Forfeit

145 Jack Barz (SRR) Fall Dylan Hoffarth (ALB) :28

152 Owen Carlson (ALB) Fall Hunter Maile (SRR) 1:08

160 Double Forfeit

172 Mason Plumski (ALB) Fall Christian Nelson (SRR) 3:18

189 Maverick Kotschevar (ALB) Won by Forfeit

215 Connor Plumski (ALB) Fall Carter Koltes (SRR) (Fall 3:12)

285 Double Forfeit

SAUK RAPIDS-RICE STORM

133 LBS No. 1AA Vance Barz

The Storm’s Vance Barz (133) earned third place in the sixty-seven team event at the Fargo “Rumble on the Red” Invite. He wrestled seven matches, went 6-1 for a 21-3 season record.

SCHEDULE OF EVENTS

THURSDAY JANUARY 4th

ROYALTON-UPSALA. “ROYALS” TRIANGULAR (5:00)

Teams: Brainerd, Holdingford, Royalton-Upsala

THURSDAY JANUARY 4TH

ALEXANDRIA AREA “CARDINALS” TRIANGULAR (5:00)

Teams: Rocori, St.Cloud Crush, Alexandria Area

THURSDAY JANUARY 4TH

MILACA-FAITH CHRISTIAN @ LITTLE FALLS

THURSDAY JANUARY 4th

SPECTRUM “STING” QUAD

Teams: Bloomington Kennedy, Mora, Sartell-St. Stephen, Spectrum

FRIDAY JANUARY 5th

CAMBRIDGE-ISANTI “BLUE JACKET” TRIANGULAR (5:00)

Teams: Becker, Princeton Cambridge-Isanti

FRIDAY JANUARY 5th

BELGRADE-BROOTEN-ELROSA “JAGUAR” INVITATIONAL (2:00)

Teams: Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton,Eden Valley-Watkins, Milaca-Faith Christian, Ortonville, Ottertail Central

FRIDAY JANUARY 5th

PIERZ “PIONEERS” TRIANGULAR

Teams: Cloquet-Esko-Carlton, Little Falls, Pierz (5:00)

FRIDAY JANUARY 5th

OSAKIS “SILVERSTREAKS” INVITATIONAL (4:00)

Teams: Canby, Holdingford, Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg, Kimball, Pequot Lakes/Pine River-Backus, Osakis

FRIDAY JANUARY 5th

ZIMMERMAN “THUNDER” TRIANGULAR (5:00)

Teams: Paynesville, Pine City/Hinckley-Finlayson, Zimmerman

SATURDAY JANUARY 6th

FOLEY “FALCONS” INVITATIONAL (9:30)

Teams: Canby, Dassel-Cokato/Litchfield, Detroit Lakes, Forest Lake, Milaca, Princeton, Royalton-Upsala, St. Cloud Crush, Sauk Rapids-Rice, Shakopee, Totino-Grace, Foley

SATURDAY JANUARY 6th

MORA “MUSTANGS” INVITATIONAL

Teams: Aitkin, Albany, Andover, Hibbing, Mille Lacs, Mora, Nashwauk-Keewatioin, Rush City/Braham, Sartell,Spectrum, Zimmerman

SATURDAY JANUARY 6th

EDEN PRAIRE “EAGLES” INVITATIONAL (8:00)

Teams: Albert Lea, Anoka, Becker, Blaine Blue Earth, Eden Prairie, Lees Summit, Perham, Scott West, Waconia, Willmar