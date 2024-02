Central MN Playoff Wrestling Update

SECTION DUALS

The top four seeds in each section will host the first round dual on Thursday evening, February 15th/Final 4 Will be hosting as listing in the Following!

Matchups

1 vs. 8

2 vs. 7

3 vs. 6

4 vs. 5

SECTION 4A

EDEN VALLEY-WATKINS EAGLES (Final 4 Host Site)

SEEDS

Friday February 16th

Norwood Young America Raiders

LeSueur-Henderson Giants

Eden Valley-Watkins Eagles

St. Agnes Aggies

Kimball Area Cubs

Sibley East Wolverines

SECTION 5A

SEEDS

MINNEOTA VIKINGS (Final 4 Host Site)

Saturday February 17th

Canby Lancers

Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa Jaguars

Minneota Vikings

Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg Fighting Saints

Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City Falcons

Paynesville Area Bulldogs

Benson Braves

Quad County Sting

BOLD Warriors

Ortonville Trojans

SECTION 7A

SEEDS

WHAN WOLVES (Final 4 Host Site)

Friday February 17th

Holdinford Huskers

Staples-Motley Cardinals

Royalton-Upsala Royals

Mille Lacs Raiders

Ogilvie Lions

WHAN Wolves

Deer River Warriors

Crosby-Ironton Rangers

SECTION 6AA

FOLEY FALCONS (Final 4 Host Site)

SEEDS

Friday February 17th

Becker Bulldogs

Annandale/Maple Lake Lightning

Foley Falcons

Rocori Spartans

Big Lake Hornets

Howard Lake/Winsted/Waverly Lakers

Princeton Tigers

Dassel/Cokato/Litchfield

Zimmerman Thunder

Albany Huskies

Spectrum Sting

Sauk Rapids/Rice Storm

SECTION 7AA

MORA MUSTANGS (Final 4 Host Site)

Friday February 17th

(TO BE ANNOUNCED)

SECTION 8AAA

WILLMAR CARDINALS (Final 4 Host Site)

Friday February 17th

SEEDS

Willmar Cardinals

Bemidji Lumberjacks

Brainerd Warriors

Moorhead Spuds

St. Cloud Crush

Monticello Magic

Sartell-St. Stephen Sabres