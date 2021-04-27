Sauk Rapids-Rice Teacher Recognized for Work in the Classroom

SAUK RAPIDS -- A Sauk Rapids-Rice teacher was recognized Monday for his work in the classroom.

Josh Bauer was named a recipient of a 2021 WEM Outstanding Educator Award.

His award is in the Academic Challenge Coach category, which recognizes teachers who are exemplary coaches to student teams. The honor is accompanied by a $15,000 award.

The high school economics and business teacher has been teaching and coaching for eight years. He is also and a DECA advisor and helped lead 32 students to qualify for the National DECA competition last year.

Sauk Rapids-Rice High School principal Karl Nohner works incredibly hard to bring as many learning opportunities to his students.

He has shown a commitment to creating experiences and content for all classes through building relationships with businesses and organizations throughout our region, as well as engaging with the most up to date content and technology available to ensure that students have opportunities to apply their learning inside and outside the classroom.

Bauer is one of six teachers being honored for outstanding accomplishments and contributions to student learning.

The WEM Foundation was created to bring recognition to the unsung heroes who meet the challenges of teaching in a variety of settings.