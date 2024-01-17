Superintendent Bergstrom Gives Update on Sauk Rapids-Rice

SAUK RAPIDS (WJON News) -- There has been a lot of talk lately about an increase in illnesses like influenza, RSV, and COVID. However, the superintendent of the Sauk Rapids-Rice school district says they have not had any major outbreaks.

Brad Bergstrom says they haven't seen anything above the normal levels of illnesses in the district, but they continue to monitor absences.

Get our free mobile app

Bergstrom says the district is continuing its negotiations with the various bargaining units. They've already settled a new contract with the teachers union, and he says they've got a tentative agreement with the food service group. Bergstrom says they've started negotiations with the last group, and they are continuing to negotiate with three other groups.

The new multi-use space inside the Sauk Rapids-Rice Middle School building is finished. It used to be a storage space and before that, it was the pool area. Bergstrom says it opened to students when they returned from Christmas break. He says they plan to hold a community-wide open house in the future and then make it available for residents to use as well.

Get our free mobile app

As for the upcoming state legislative session, Bergstrom isn't expecting a lot of bills dealing with school issues. But, he is hoping lawmakers will address the language in the bill that deals with School Resources Officers. Bergstrom says the SROs in the Sauk Rapids-Rice School District have remained in the schools throughout this year, but he still wants more clear language in the law.

Once a month Bergstrom is on the News @ Noon show on WJON with an update on what's happening in the district.

READ RELATED ARTICLES