Sauk Rapids-Rice Referendum Results
SAUK RAPIDS - Voters in the Sauk Rapids-Rice school district have defeated two ballot questions. Question number one failed by 332 votes and the second question failed by 347 votes.
Superintendent Dan Bittman says:
with the results of the election, we have a clearer picture of what the community would like to see happen within the district in regard to additional learning space and facilities.
The first question was for over $56.9 million dollars to improve security at all buildings, build a new elementary school near the high school, add athletic facilities including a new football stadium, and add on to the Hillside Early Childhood Center and Rice elementary.
The second question was for another $30 million replace the current Pleasantview elementary.