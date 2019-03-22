Sauk Rapids-Rice High School Holding Annual Drumline Show

SAUK RAPIDS -- Local students will be showing off their indoor percussion skills this weekend.

Sauk Rapids-Rice High School and the Minnesota Percussion Association are hosting their annual Sauk Rapids Drumline Home Show Saturday night.

Drumline Director Eric Dylla says several area groups are performing in the show.

There are six total competing drumlines including Sauk Rapids. Most are local. Other high schools like Foley will be there, South St. Paul will be there, and there’s another group coming from out of state that will also be up.

The MPA runs the state circuit for indoor percussion. Dylla says the show is part of a larger season that started back in January.

So groups have the option of performing at different shows throughout the season. They just have to meet a minimum of three competitions in order to compete at finals.

The event is the final home show of the season. The MPA Prelims will be held in Burnsville on Saturday, March 30th and St. Cloud State University will host the Championships in early April.

The show will be held in the gym at Sauk Rapids-Rice High School. Doors open at 6:00 p.m. with the show starts at 7:00 p.m. Awards are expected to start around 8:20 p.m.

Tickets are $10 for adults, $6 for students, and free for kids 5 and under.