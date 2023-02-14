Sauk Rapids-Rice Dance Looking to Take State By Storm

The Sauk Rapids-Rice dance team is ready to compete in the Class AA State Dance competition Friday and Saturday at Target Center. Jennie Weber is the Storm head coach. She says dance to a complete team effort where everyone must perform at their best for the team to succeed. Weber indicates they've been working on tweaking some things in their performance since the section meet to perform at their best this week.

Get our free mobile app

photo courtesy of Jennie Weber photo courtesy of Jennie Weber loading...

Sauk Rapids-Rice has had some dancers with state tournament experience from last season which Weber says will really help them this year. She says dance is growing in the state and they continue to see growth in their program.

Weber says they are familiar with the teams they are seeing at the State Meet. She says they follow team scores throughout the season. Weber explains that the state meet is always fun because you are seeing the top teams and the talent is amazing.

The Class AA jazz competition will take play Friday with the high kick competition Saturday.

Sauk Rapids-Rice all conference selections in high kick include Saige Moliga, Emma Miller, Bella Stewart and Grace Loidolt. Honorable mention selections include Campbell Arndt and Jaida Burrows. All conference selections in jazz from Sauk Rapids-Rice include Campbell Arndt, Bella Stewart, Amber Konietzko. Honorable mention selections include Quinn Arndt and Emma Miller.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Sauk Rapids-Rice dance coach Jennie Weber it is available below.