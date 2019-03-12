Sauk Rapids-Rice Announces New Round of Listening Sessions

SAUK RAPIDS -- Residents in the Sauk Rapids-Rice school district will have more chances to give their input on the future of the school district. "One Storm One Future" is the next process to engage district residents, which will include a series of listening sessions and a new website.

The first session is on Tuesday at 7:00 p.m. at Rice Elementary. Another meeting is on Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. at Mississippi Heights Elementary.

Future Meetings:

-- March 25th at 5:30 p.m. at Sauk Rapids-Rice Middle School

-- March 27th at 5:30 p.m. at Sauk Rapids-Rice High School

-- April 10th at 5:30 p.m. at Pleasantview Elementary

-- April 17th at 5:45 p.m. at Hillside Early Childhood Center

District officials say in the coming weeks a "One Storm One Future" website will be launched to provide the most updated information on the process.

You can also email them at OneStormOneFuture@isd47.org, or call the district office at 253-4703.