Sauk Rapids Proposing 3 New Hires in Preliminary Budget
SAUK RAPIDS -- The city of Sauk Rapids is looking to increase its budget for next year by $416,600.
The proposed budget includes hiring three new employees including a building maintenance person ($50,000), a police administrative position ($60,000), and a police officer ($40,000).
Also additional in 2022 are elections costs of about $33,000.
The biggest impact on the city's estimated levy and tax rate is the proposed Capital Improvement Plan which includes 11.6 miles of road improvements for years 2022 and 2023 for a combined $15.7 million.
The tax levy would increase by 17.05 percent, which for a home valued at $250,000 would increase property taxes by $145 a year.
If the city did not hire any new employees or bond for the street projects the tax rate would go down slightly or stay the same.
