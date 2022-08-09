Sauk Rapids Police Warn of String of Unlocked Vehicle Theft

The Sauk Rapids Police Department took to Facebook to warn residents of an uptick in theft from unlocked vehicles.

We are seeing another spike in thefts from unlocked vehicles. Please make sure you have removed your valuables and locked your vehicle.

I've been a resident of Sauk Rapids for almost six years now, and we had a problem with unlocked vehicle theft in our neighborhood about five years ago.

I had left my car unlocked one night and it was broken into. It was the perfect storm, I had gone to bed super early the night it happened because of a bad head cold and didn't lock my car before I turned in for the night. My husband and his friend had gone out that night and Ubered home in the early morning hours.

The next morning I had to work bright and early and came out to see that my car door was open and all the compartments had been gone through and tore apart. I went in to ask my husband if he had come home and looked for something in my car. He hadn't and that's when I knew we had experienced a break-in. His car had been gone through as well.

Luckily I didn't have much for valuables in the cars. All that was taken from mine was a pair of headphones and a $5 bill my dad had taped to a candy bar. By the time I made the police report that morning they already had the suspects. Luckily, I did get the headphones back because the police had taken the headphones in as evidence.

It was a good reminder to always lock my vehicle. No matter if I am sick, or super tired, I always make sure to lock my vehicle now.



