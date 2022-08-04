Sauk Rapids Police Release Statement on Fake Facebook Post

SAUK RAPIDS -- The Sauk Rapids Police Department has released a statement on a fake Facebook post that has been widely shared.

Police Chief Perry Beise says the post has been passed around several social media and other sites.

Beise says at this time the Sauk Rapids Police Department has not received any calls reporting this event and believe this posting to be fake.

They encourage people to verify what they are sharing before causing undue concern.