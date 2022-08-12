Sauk Rapids Police Arrest 3 After Man Stabbed

SAUK RAPIDS -- The Sauk Rapids police department says three people have been arrested after a man was stabbed.

At about noon on Friday, Sauk Rapids police responded to a report of a man being stabbed at 1009 Benedict Drive.

Officers found the victim sitting in front of a nearby home and gave medical assistance until Mayo Ambulance arrived and took over medical care.

The victim was taken to St Cloud Hospital where he is being treated for his serious injuries.

The suspects have been identified as 20-year-old Christian Kane, 50-year-old Maria Foster, and 25-year-old Katrina Hunt.

The suspects were known to the victim and there is no concern that any other persons are in danger.