Sauk Rapids Opening Its Compost Site on Saturday

SAUK RAPIDS (WJON News) -- Sauk Rapids has announced it is opening its compost site on Saturday.

The compost site hours are Mondays from 3:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m., Wednesdays from noon until 7:00 p.m., and Saturdays from 8:00 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.

You cannot buy compost stickers at the compost site, but you can buy them at city hall from 8:00 a.m. until 4:30 p.m., or online on the city's website.

