Sauk Rapids Murder Suspect to Undergo Mental Competency Exam

Sauk Rapids Murder Suspect to Undergo Mental Competency Exam

Aitkin County Jail

FOLEY (WJON News) -- A northern Minnesota man charged with murdering a Sauk Rapids woman will undergo a mental competency examination.

According to the criminal complaint filed in Benton County District Court, 45-year-old Christopher Neal of Aurora is charged with two counts of 2nd-degree murder, one count of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, and one count of theft of a motor vehicle.

Neal is accused of strangling 38-year-old Victoria Gamble last August.

Police were called to an apartment on 10th Avenue NE in Sauk Rapids on a report of a dead woman. Officers discovered Gamble's body and her car keys missing.

According to the charges Gamble and Neal were seen leaving a Sauk Rapids bar together at around 1:00 a.m. on August 12th. The two are seen on Gamble's apartment surveillance entering the building shortly after leaving the bar.

Records allege Neal is seen leaving the apartment alone at around 3:00 a.m. Gamble's body was found hours later.

An autopsy by the Midwest Medical Examiner's Office determined the cause of death was strangulation and the manner of death was homicide.

When police released Gamble's body to the medical examiner, they noted her car was missing from the parking lot.

Records indicate Neal was found in a Louisiana hotel with Gamble's car nearby.

AM 1240 WJON logo
Get our free mobile app

According to the charges, Neal admitted to taking a car and being in a woman's Sauk Rapids apartment. However, he told investigators he had a limited memory of what happened inside the apartment and allegedly said he did not believe he killed her but admitted taking her keys.

Neal is being held in the Aitkin County Jail on a warrant for felony domestic violence and violating a domestic abuse no-contact order in a separate case.

Victoria Gamble Go FundMe page

Offbeat adventures: Travel to the coolest hidden wonders in every U.S. state

Fuel your offbeat travel dreams. Stacker found the coolest hidden wonders in all 50 U.S. states (plus D.C.) using data from Atlas Obscura.

[WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter private or abandoned property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing.]

Gallery Credit: Sandi Hemmerlein

LOOK: These Are the 50 biggest retailers in America

Stacker compiled a list of the 50 biggest retailers in the country, using retail sales data from Kantar, provided by the National Retail Federation.

Gallery Credit: Madison Troyer & Zack Abrams

KEEP READING: Here are the most popular baby names in every state

Using March 2019 data from the Social Security Administration, Stacker compiled a list of the most popular names in each of the 50 states and Washington D.C., according to their 2018 SSA rankings. The top five boy names and top five girl names are listed for each state, as well as the number of babies born in 2018 with that name. Historically common names like Michael only made the top five in three states, while the less common name Harper ranks in the top five for 22 states.

Curious what names are trending in your home state? Keep reading to see if your name made the top five -- or to find inspiration for naming your baby.

Gallery Credit: Stacker

Filed Under: benton county district court
Categories: courts, From the WJON Newsroom, Newsletter, St. Cloud News

More From AM 1240 WJON