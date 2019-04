HUTCHINSON -- An 18-year-old from Sauk Rapids was hurt in a crash on Highway 15 in Sibley County, south of Hutchinson.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash happened around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday. Forty-eight-year-old James Brock was heading south on Highway 15 at 300th Street in Alfsborg Township. He was rear-ended by Ryli Menden of Sauk Rapids.

Brock was not hurt. Menden was brought to Hutchinson Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.