Sauk Rapids Man Dies in Sunday Morning Crash

(Photo: Sherburne County Sheriff's Office)

SANTIAGO TOWNSHIP (WJON News) - A Sauk Rapids man died in a two-vehicle crash Sunday morning.

Sherburne County Sheriff Joel Brott says 60-year-old Noel Ashcroft of Sauk Rapids was driving a Chevrolet pickup west on County Road 16, failed to stop at a stop sign, and pulled out in front of another Chevrolet pickup driving south on County Road 11.

Ashcroft was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the other vehicle was taken to the hospital and later discharged.

 

