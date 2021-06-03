Sauk Rapids Autumn Ridge Splash Pad is Open for Summer

Just in time for some really hot weather, the Splash Pad at Autumn Ridge Park in Sauk Rapids is open for the summer. The Splash Pad is open from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m. seven days a week.

If you are looking for more ways to cool off around Sauk Raids, the wading pool at Bob Cross Park will be open for the summer season on Friday, June 4th. When the pool opens, it will be open seven days a week from 2:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m.

The City of Sauk Rapids wanted to remind everyone that due to water chemistry issues, weather, and/or low attendance, the Bob Cross wading pool and the Autumn Ridge splash pad sometimes need to close for short periods of time or possibly the entire day. If you have any questions about the wading pool or splash pad being open, you are invited to contact Pete Eckhoff, the Sauk Rapids Public Works Director, at 320-258-5319.

June is kicking off with a heatwave, highs are expected to be in the 90s for the weekend of June 4th - 6th, and near 90 for the week following. The splash pad and wading pool are going to feel really good, and be the best way to get the family out of the house and cooled off. Stay up to date with the forecast, and what is going on in the area by downloading our station mobile app.

