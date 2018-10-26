Sauk Centre Man Faces Multiple Charges After Undercover Drug Bust

ST. JOSEPH-- An arranged meeting to sell a hunting camera led to a drug bust in St. Joseph.

The incident happened Thursday just after 9:00 p.m. in a Kwik Trip parking lot. The Stearn's County Sheriff's Office received a call earlier that morning of a possible court-ordered No Contact violation.

The caller said she received a call over Google Voice from a person prohibited from contacting her. Authorities tried to call the suspect and went to his home, but were unsuccessful in finding him.

Deputies then went to Facebook where they noticed the suspect, 37-year-old Travis Jacobs of Sauk Centre, was trying to sell a rangefinder. Authorities posed as a potential buyer and arranged a meeting with Jacobs.

Jacobs was arrested, and a search of his clothes found him to be in possession of methamphetamine.

He faces 5th degree Controlled Substance and Order for Protection Violation charges.