Sartell To Hold Graduation Ceremony Inside High School Gym

SARTELL -- The Sartell-St. Stephen School District is making some changes to their graduation plans.

Superintendent Jeff Schwiebert says this year's Commencement Ceremony will be held inside the Sartell High School gymnasium.

The district was originally planning to hold an outdoor graduation, however with the changes in COVID-19 restrictions, the district has decided to hold the ceremony in the school for the very first time.

Schwiebert says due to the recent repeal of the statewide mask mandate, the district is not requiring face masks at graduation.

The Sartell High School 2021 Commencement Ceremony will be on June 5th at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets to attend will be required and seniors are allowed up to five guests. The event will also be livestreamed on youtube.