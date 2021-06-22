Sartell-St. Stephen Gets Results of Equity Audit

SARTELL -- The Sartell-St. Stephen school board got the results of a recently conducted equity audit.

Equity Alliance MN says their finding indicate plenty of stakeholders in the district are ready to praise the equity work and inclusively of Sartell-St. Stephen School District, but also recurring complaints about harassment and a lack of representation. Students expressed concerns over homophobia, racism, and ableism.

The report goes on to say that it is clear work has been done to improve the experience of all students, staff and community members. But, of particular concern are staff and community concerns with ELL programs and the notable lack of accessibility for English learning or non-English speaking visitors.

Some of the recommendations made by Equity Alliance MN include creating more partnerships in the community, develop a better communication system, develop a new curriculum that encompasses the diversity of the student body, and amplify students' voices.

