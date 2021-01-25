Sartell School Board Updated on Learning Models, Staff Vaccines

SARTELL -- The Sartell-St. Stephen School Board got an update on how staff and students are adjusting to the current learning models during Monday's meeting.

Sartell schools currently operate in an in-person learning model for PreK-5th grade and hybrid model for 6th-12th grade students. As of January 21st, the district had 14 positive cases in students and 0 among staff.

Director of Human Resources Krista Durrwachter says the number of COVID positive cases continue to trend down since the November spike, which is a good sign as students return to the buildings.

A decision on if middle and high school students will return to in-person learning starting February 8th will be made on Thursday.

As far as the new pilot program to provide COVID-19 vaccines to teachers and staff, Durrwachter says they were given initially given 9 doses. However on Friday, they learned they would be receiving an additional 25 doses from the county and 375 doses from CentraCare for employees who want to be vaccinated.

Durrwatcher says they appreciate the communities support and efforts as they work to move closer to a sense of normalcy.

All staff within District 742 will have the opportunity to get vaccinated against COVID-19 this week, while the Sauk Rapids-Rice school district will also have another 375 doses allotted to its employees.

