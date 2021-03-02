Sartell School Board Names Six Candidates For Next Superintendent

SARTELL -- The Sartell-St. Stephen school board has narrowed down their list of candidates for their next superintendent.

During Monday's school board meeting, the board chose six candidates out of a pool of 18.

The candidates are:

- Janell Bullard, Executive Director of the Meeker and Wright Special Education Cooperative

- Pipestone Superintendent Kevin Enerson

- Albany Superintendent Greg Johnson

- Sartell Assistant Superintendent Kay Nelson

- Mounds View Assistant Superintendent Jeffery Ridlehoover

- Kristine Wehrkamp, Executive Director of Community Education at Robbinsdale Schools.

All candidates will be interviewed Tuesday and Wednesday.

The board will then select two or three finalists who will go through a full day of interviews next week.

If all goes well the board hopes to selected their next superintendent by March 11th.

Sartell-St. Stephen Superintendent Jeff Schwiebert plans to retire at the end of this school year.

