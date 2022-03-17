Sartell Road Construction Project Getting Underway Soon

SARTELL -- The city of Sartell is reminding residents that the Stearns County Road 1 reconstruction project is getting underway soon.

Work crews will begin by moving equipment into the area and relocating private utilities this week.

The multi-phase project will include an 8-foot-wide paved trail from Sartell Street to 12th Street North, multiple Mississippi River overlooks, a new pedestrian bridge, a facelift to Watab and Veterans Parks, and improved safety measures.

Phase 1 of the project will be from 4th Street North to 7th Street North.

The timing for the remaining phases is weather dependent.

The city of Sartell will be sending out newsletters to affected properties in the next few weeks, but you can also stay on top of the progress through the city's Facebook page, Sartell website, and Stearns County's construction webpage.

