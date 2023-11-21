SARTELL (WJON News) -- Sartell police are asking for your help as they try to track down the driver of a dirt bike.

They say an individual was involved in a trespassing and destruction of property on the old landfill site.

The suspect fled from officers who discontinued due to safety concerns.

He was last seen heading north on County Road 4.

If you might have information on who the driver or owner is please contact the Sartell Police Department.

