Sartell PD Respond to Calls Of Students Playing ‘Nerf Wars’

SARTELL (WJON News) -- Sartell police are reminding you about the dangers of the so-called "Nerf Wars".

Officers responded to multiple calls for service Sunday for high school students engaging in “Nerf Wars”.

This activity typically occurs annually in the spring amongst high school students, but it can be dangerous to the public when not conducted appropriately.

Complaints include the public seeing what appear to be firearms in vehicles and through windows and driving conduct from teens that are creating hazards. This activity is also being done in very public places such as gas stations which is causing public nuisance and concern.

Toy guns are typically recognizable, but that is not always the case and some real firearms have been altered to look like fake guns.

Police say it is not safe for students to be driving with Nerf guns out the window or to be in public shooting at each other.

