Sartell Mother Sentenced in Child Punishment Case

ST. CLOUD -- A Sartell woman has been sentenced for her role in a child abuse case where she and her husband used belts, electrical cords, and a board to punish their children.

Twenty-nine-year-old Stephanie Woods Hill received a stayed sentence of one year in jail and will be on probation for two years. Woods Hill pleaded guilty in March to one count of gross misdemeanor malicious punishment of a child.

Fifty-three-year-old Louis Hill earlier pleaded guilty to two of the same gross misdemeanor charges and was also sentenced to a one-year stayed jail sentence and two years probation.

Stearns County Jail booking photo

The Sartell couple would punish the children ages 13, 9 and 4 for things like missing school assignments and not understanding their homework. One of the children said his mother and stepfather would "whoop" he and his brothers daily with belts, extension cords, and a board.

The abuse allegations came to light in September when Sartell police were called to an elementary school to investigate.

The 9-year-old told the officer he and his older brother had been struck everywhere on their body including their head, back, and hands. He said the 4-year-old would get "pops" which meant being struck by an open hand.