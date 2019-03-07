Sartell Couple Pleads Guilty to Beating Children

ST. CLOUD -- The second of two Sartell people charged with beating their children with belts, electrical cords, and a board has now pleaded guilty.

Twenty-nine-year-old Stephanie Woods Hill has pleaded guilty to a count of malicious punishment of a child - less than substantial bodily harm. The plea agreement amends the charge from a felony to gross misdemeanors She'll be sentenced June 3rd.

Fifty-three-year-old Louis Hill earlier pleaded guilty to the same charges and will be sentenced April 19th.

According to the complaint, the Sartell couple would punish the children ages 13, 9 and 4 for things like missing school assignments and not understanding their homework. One of the children said his mother and stepfather would "whoop" he and his brothers daily with belts, extension cords, and a board.

The abuse allegations came to light in September when Sartell police were called to an elementary school to investigate. The 9-year-old told the officer he and his older brother had been struck everywhere on their body including their head, back, and hands. He said the 4-year-old would get "pops" which meant being struck by an open hand.