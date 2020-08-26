Sartell Is Adding Basketball Courts [PODCAST]

Sartell Mayor Ryan Fitzthum joined me on WJON today. Sartell will be adding a full court for basketball and other uses at Val Smith Park. The Val Smith Park court will be similar if not identical to the one currently at the Wilds Park in Sartell which is a full-court sport court. This addition was approved by the Sartell City Council last Monday. Fitzthum says with the Covid-19 pandemic happening now many people want to spend time outside doing activities and they are wanting to cater to that. The money for these upgrades was through DNR grant money and money that was planned on for parks.

Sartell police and fire moved into their new public safety facility August 18. Fitzthum says the departments are moved in and using the facility including the new workout room. He says a healthy and active police and fire department can be beneficial.

Fitzthum says they expect to put the old police and fire facilities up for sale at some point but not yet. He says they have received commercial interest in those properties. I asked if the Mayor would like to see commercial development at the old paper mill facility site. He says the property is privately owned but the city would love to see a brewery or other commercial development at that site at some point in the future.