Sartell Developer Looking to Attract Dunkin’ Donuts [PODCAST]

Could Dunkin' Donuts be coming to Sartell? Sartell Mayor Ryan Fitzthum joined me on WJON today. He says it's still speculative at this time but he can confirm that a developer on Pine Cone Road is recruiting them. Fitzthum says this developer of a parcel in Sartell plans to build a multi-tenant building that would like include a Dunkin' Donuts if the other 2 locations in this strip mall are filled. Fitzthum says there has been nothing submitted to the city confirming a Dunkin' Donuts at this location.

Sartell continues work on the Sauk River Regional Park bike path. Fitzthum says Sartell and St. Cloud did a land swap allowing Sartell to expand the length of the fat tire mountain bike trail. They are paving trails and adding a park shelter and this process will take place over the next 12 months. Fitzthum says this park will be a "regional draw."

Fitzthum says they just recently finished their rebrand survey and had more than 1,000 people respond. He says consultants are going through the results. Fitzthum says the results will be presented to the Sartell City Council with recommendations. He expects a potential new logo to be part of that brand. Fitzthum says they've been able to hold their costs low with this rebrand.

Mayor Fitzthum joins me the last Wednesday of each month on WJON.

