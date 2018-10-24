Sandstone man Taken to Hospital After Crash Near Zimmerman

ZIMMERMAN -- A Sandstone man was brought to the hospital after a crash on Highway 169, just north of Zimmerman in Baldwin Township.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened around 1:00 p.m. Wednesday at Highway 169 and 278th Street Northeast. Sixty-year-old Mark Wilson was heading north on Highway 169, when he veered off road, crossed the southbound lanes and hit a tree.

Wilson was brought to Fairview Hospital in Princeton with non-life threatening injuries.