Sandra “Sandy” M. Salzer, 61, Sauk Rapids

August 23, 1957 - November 11, 2018

Mass of Christian Burial will be 12:00 p.m. on Friday, November 16, 2018 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Sauk Rapids for Sandra “Sandy” M. Salzer, age 61, who passed away Sunday at her home. Rev. Ralph Zimmerman will officiate. Visitation will be from 4:00-8:00 p.m. on Thursday, November 15, 2018 and also one hour prior to services all at church.

Sandy was born August 23, 1957 in St. Cloud to Ted & Christine (Blonigen) Maleska. She married Tom Salzer on Nov. 6, 1976 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in St. Anna. Sandy lived most of her life in the Sauk Rapids area and proudly worked as a Sergeant for the Stearns County Sheriff’s Department for 22 years, retiring in 2016. She also operated a daycare for 11 years. Sandy was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Sandy was strong willed, determined, compassionate and was a true leader in her everyday life. She always looked forward to planning and organizing trips and traveling in the RV with family and friends, especially the family camp. Sandy was famous for her cookies and enjoyed reading. Sandy was a proud wife, mother and grandmother who found so much joy in everyone.

Survivors include her husband, Tom of Sauk Rapids; children, Christine (Quint) Frank of Sauk Rapids, Scott (Amanda) Salzer of Bozeman, MT, and Luke Salzer of Minneapolis; mother, Christine Maleska of Avon; grandchildren, Thomas and Marissa Frank, Aage and Leona Salzer; brothers and sisters, Marilyn Keith, Joanne (Kevin) Stoermann, Alice (Doug) Nevins, Brenda (Ron) Zierden, Jean (Brian) Pilarski, Nancy Maleska, Debbie (Dan) Babcock, Susan (Russ) Burton, Bob Maleska (Jen Ellestad-Ryan), and Mike Maleska; and many nieces and nephews. Sandy was preceded in death by her father, Ted.