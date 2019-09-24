Sandra “Sandy” K. Sexton, 74, Sartell

September 28, 1944 - September 19, 2019

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Sartell for Sandra “Sandy” K. Sexton, age 74, of Sartell who passed away on September 19, 2019 at her home. Rev. Eberhardt Schefers will officiate and burial will be in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. on Friday, September 27, 2019 at St. Francis Xavier Gathering Space in Sartell and one hour prior to the service on Saturday at the church. Parish Prayers will be at 4 p.m. followed by Christian Mothers. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids.

Sandy was born on September 28, 1944 to Peter and Agnes (Eveslage) Fuchs in Montevideo. She grew up in Marshall and graduated from Central Catholic High School. She married the love of her life, Robert Sexton in Marshall on September 9, 1967. Together they raised their family on the Mississippi in Sartell. Sandy worked as an LPN at the St. Cloud Hospital. She was a member of St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church and was active with the Befrienders Ministry, choir, Bible study and Christian Mothers. Sandy enjoyed gardening, canning, baking and reading. Sandy’s strong will and faith helped her through many medical trials, including kidney transplants in 1973 and 1994. She was loving, giving, and cherished time with her family, especially her grandchildren.

Sandy is survived by her husband, Bob of Sartell; children, Bobbi Jo (Craig) Lamp of Shakopee, Gina (Mark) Halstrom of Sartell, Ryan (Tracy) of Sartell; grandchildren, Madisen, MacKenzie and Benjamin Lamp, Bria, Mason, Riley, Carter and Madeline Halstrom, Ryan and Gunner Sexton; great grandson, Ryder; sister, Lynette (Herman) Pietrowski of Little Falls; brothers-in-law, Fred (Del) Sexton of Rice, Jim (Yvonne) Sexton of Wayzata; and many beloved nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; and sister-in-law, Colleen (John) Hansen.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to Dr. Thomas Schwab at the Mayo Clinic and St. Croix Hospice.

Memorials are preferred to Cathedral High School or Gift of Life Transplant House.