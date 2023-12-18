Sandra “Sandy” K. Fleck, 65, Sauk Rapids

March 21, 1958 - December 16, 2023

A Celebration of Life will be at a later date (to be decided after the first of the year) for Sandra “Sandy” K. Fleck, age 65, who passed away Saturday at her home. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids.

Sandy was born March 21, 1958 in St. Cloud to Darel and Alvina (Skuza) Fleck. She lived in the Sauk Rapids area her entire life and worked at WACOSA. Sandy was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Sauk Rapids. She loved Christmas and listening to music especially country. Sandy was gentle, kind, and funny. She enjoyed going for car rides, folding clothes, shredding paper, and participating in the Special Olympics.

Sandy is survived by her brother and sisters, Jerry (Cheryl) Fleck of Zimmerman, Vicki (Mark) Strommen of East Bethel, and Kay (Mark) Anderson of Sauk Rapids; and many other friends and family. She was preceded in death by her parents; and brother, Bob Fleck.