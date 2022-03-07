Sandra Mae Putzier, 72, St. Cloud

September 13, 1949 - March 5, 2022

Friends and relatives are invited to celebrate the life of Sandra Mae Putzier, age 72, of St. Cloud who passed away on Saturday, March 5, 2022 at the St. Cloud Hospital. Visitation will be Saturday, March 19, 2022 from 1:30 - 4:30 p.m. at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in St. Cloud with a prayer service at 2:30 p.m.

Sandra Mae was born on September 13, 1949 to Sidney and Marjorie (Thorstad) Wick in Clifford, ND. She was baptized in Norman Lutheran Church in Clifford. The family moved to Madison, MN in 1962. She was confirmed in Faith Lutheran Church in Madison. Sandy graduated from Madison High School in 1967. Sandy was married to Gary Putzier of Nassau, MN on August 15, 1970. They moved around for several years until finally settling down in St. Cloud, MN in 1980. On March 6, 1987 Sandy and Gary welcomed into their family a long awaited daughter, Kimberly. Sandy had a career in banking for many years and finished her working life as an in-home daycare provider.

Sandy is survived by her husband Gary and her daughter, Kimberly. A sister, Deborah (Duane) Swenson of Underwood, MN; two brothers, Dean (Ronny) Wick of Danbury, WI, Dale (Barbara) Wick of St. Joseph, MN; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Sid and Marj.

She will be with us always.

In lieu of flowers memorials are preferred to the Mayo Clinic Neurology Department for Ataxia Research, or to the Tri-County Humane Society.