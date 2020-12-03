Sandra A. Skaja, 66, Bertram

April 9, 1954 - November 29, 2020

Graveside services will be 11:30 a.m. Saturday, December 5, 2020 at Benton Cemetery in Sauk Rapids for Sandra A. “Sandy” Skaja, age 66, of Bertram who died Sunday at the St. Cloud Hospital. Rev. Virgil Helmin will officiate.

Sandy was born on April 9, 1954 in Bemidji to Clyde & Laverne (Aldal) Bell. She married Mark Larson and they later divorced. She then married Merle Reberg on September 19, 1998 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Sauk Rapids and he died on November 2, 2009. She then married Dave Skaja on September 29, 2012 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Sauk Rapids. She was a Dog Groomer and lived in the Rice area most of her life. Sandy was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Rice and the Sauk Rapids American Legion Post 254 Auxiliary. She was an avid golfer and enjoyed fishing, bowling and playing cards. Sandy had a great sense of humor and was “one of a kind!” She loved the holidays, especially this time of year and always had a perfect Christmas tree, now she will be spending Christmas with Jesus this year.

Survivors include her husband, Dave of Bertram; daughter, Cindy Larson of Rice; son, Nathan (Sarah) Larson of Foley; grandchildren, Dawson, Gavin, Ben and Nora; parents, Clyde & Laverne Bell of Bemidji; brothers, Jeff (Julie) Bell and Alan (Julie) Bell all of Bemidji and her dog, Finn.