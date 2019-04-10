Samantha M. Sumbs, 27, Sauk Rapids

February 4, 1992 - April 6, 2019

A gathering of family and friends will be from 4:00-8:00 p.m. Thursday, April 11, 2019 at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids for Samantha M. Sumbs, age 27, who passed away on Saturday. There will be a time of sharing at 7:00 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.

Samantha was born Feb. 4, 1992 to Richard “Rich” & Lori (Popp) Sumbs, Jr. in St. Cloud. She worked as a Customer Relations Specialist for Medtronic and most recently she worked as a nanny. Sam enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her niece. She was sweet, generous, always caring for others, had a contagious smile and a great sense of humor. Sam will always be remembered for showing random acts of kindness to people, leaving a lasting impact on their lives.

Survivors include her parents, Rich & Lori Sumbs, Jr. of Foley; sister, Alex (Nate Lusardi) Sumbs of Sartell; grandmothers, Ruth Sumbs of Sartell and Audrey Popp of Clearwater; niece, Taylor Lusardi of Sartell; aunts and uncles, Lisa Popp of Sauk Rapids, Brenda (Mark) Brittin of Foley, Kim (Jud) Zellner of Waite Park, and Jessi (Ryan) Gallus of Lake Havasu, AZ; and cousins, Blaze, Alli, Dani, Neeley and Koye. Samantha was preceded in death by her grandfathers, Gary Popp and Richard Sumbs, Sr.; and great grandmother, Betty Orth.