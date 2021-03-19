Ruth M. Hein, 99, Princeton

August 19, 1921 - March 18, 2021

Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, March 23, 2021, at Freshwaters United Methodist Church in Princeton, MN, for Ruth M. Hein, age 99, who passed away peacefully on Thursday, March 18, 2021, at the Elim Home in Princeton. Pastor Kevin Fox will officiate. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church on Tuesday. Burial will be in Oak Knoll Cemetery following services.

Ruth Mae Erickson was born to Bert and Mamie (Zurn) Erickson on August 19, 1921, in Blue Hill Township. She grew up in the Princeton area as the youngest of six children and the only one to attend high school. She graduated with honors from Princeton High School at the top of her class in 1940. She was married to her first husband, Harold Edmison, in 1941, and after a short time of living in Detroit, MI, they returned to Princeton to continue to run the family farm and raise their three children. Harold passed away in 1968.

Ruth worked for many years at various manufacturers such as Twin Cities Arsenal, Hoffman Engineering, and Federal Cartridge, where she met her second husband, John Hein, and joined their families in marriage. They built a home in Princeton which would become a hub for many family gatherings over the next many years. They were together until John’s passing in 1999.

Ruth enjoyed being a mother and grandmother surrounding herself with family. She became grandma to many of her grandchildren’s friends as well. Ruth was actively involved in their lives as she watched many plays, dance recitals, tennis matches, and parades. In her later years, Ruth enjoyed shopping and going to lunch every day with her children. She loved to travel, and she and John would often take trips driving across the country, stopping to see sites along the way. Ruth also took many trips with Harold to go smelt fishing near Duluth. She walked strongly in her faith as a member of the Freshwaters United Methodist Church. Above all else, Ruth will be remembered for being a loving, caring, and sacrificing mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend to all who knew her.

Ruth will be dearly missed by her children, Gary (Karen) Edmison of Princeton and Valerie Scheibel of Otsego; step-daughter, Marge Paulson of AZ; grandchildren, Angeline, Adam, Drew, Tanna, Tammy, Brett, Briana, Harold, and Heather; and 11 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husbands, Harold Edmison and John Hein; son, David; sons-in-law, Steve Stay and Dan Scheibel; great-grandchild, Joel Gibbs; and siblings, Walter, Florence, Clarence, Clara, and Gust.