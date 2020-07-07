Ruth E. Peterson, 82, Sauk Rapids

November 29, 1937 - July 4, 2020

Visitation will be from 4:00 - 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home for Ruth E. Peterson, age 82, of Sauk Rapids who died Saturday, July 4, 2020 in Sauk Rapids.

Ruth was born on November 29, 1937 in Danbury, WI to William & Elizabeth (Cloud) Sutton. She married Leonard Peterson on June 15, 1957 in Danbury, WI and the couple lived in Webster, WI before moving to Sauk Rapids in 1968. She was a Home Health Aid for Benton County, retiring in 1996. Ruth enjoyed animals, especially cats. She was a caregiver and a very sweet person.

Survivors include her daughters, Elizabeth Blare of Sauk Rapids, Tammy Peterson (Steve) of Sauk Rapids; son, Randy (Julie) of Rice; sister, Rae Ann (David) Anderson of Grantsburg, WI; brothers, Don (Joyce) of Webster, WI, Dan of Webster, WI; 10 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Leonard; son, Tim; brother, William and grandchildren, Nicole and Candy.