Russell Ray Reignier, 66, Sauk Rapids

October 9, 1956 - November 15, 2022

On November 15, 2022 Russell Ray Reignier was escorted into the arms of Jesus by his guardian angel, who often visited and comforted him in times of distress. Awaiting his heavenly arrival were his father and brother who left us all too early. Russ was born on October 9, 1956 in St. Paul, MN to the late Rev. Richard J. Reignier and Patricia Ann (Voelker) Reignier and was the 2nd oldest of 4 boys.

Although a tragic car accident left Russ with a traumatic brain injury, that did not deter him from playing ball with his brothers, fishing with his dad, enjoying summer camp at Camp Courage, and traveling - with one of his favorite trips being an Alaskan cruise. He even taught himself to tie his shoes with his one good hand! Russ had a soft spot in his heart for his pets, was always up for a good game of cards, and loved his Mountain Dew!

Russ was predeceased by his father Richard Reignier, brother David Reignier, grandparents Benjamin and Elenore Reignier and August and Sophia Voelker. He is survived by his mother Patricia Reignier, brothers Bruce Reignier (Gail) and Daniel Reignier (Rita) and many nieces and nephews.

Russ’s life will be celebrated with family at a private memorial service.