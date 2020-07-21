Roy’s Cartwheel Market Torn Down to Make Way for Dollar General

ST. AUGUSTA -- A piece of St. Augusta's history is gone to make way for a new business coming to town.

Roy's Cartwheel Market had been sitting empty since it closed in 1994. The familiar yellow market with a Cartwheel atop the store's sign was demolished recently.

St. Augusta Mayor Mike Zenzen says it's to make way for a new Dollar General store coming to town. A Dollar General spokeswoman tells WJON News that the store located at 24511 County Road 7 will start being built in the coming weeks with a grand opening sometime this fall.

Roy's Cartwheel Market was owned by LeRoy Ramacher. He bought the business from his parents in the late 1940s and in 1962 build a new Cartwheel Market building on Stearns County Road 7 in St. Augusta. He leased the business out from 1991 to 1994 when it then closed for good.

Over the years Ramacher donated several pieces of memorabilia to the Stearns History Museum and even served on the museum board from 1975 through 1990. He served one final term in 1995 before passing away in 2001 at the age of 81.

