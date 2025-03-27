Central MN Dollar General Store Among the 96 Stores to Close

ROYALTON (WJON News) -- Dollar General announced earlier this month that the company will be closing nearly 100 stores across the country by 2026.

We now know at least one of those stores is in Central Minnesota.

The Dollar General at 704 North Willow Street in Royalton will be one of the stores closing. There is no timetable for the store's closure, however, a banner on the storefront and mostly empty shelves suggest it may be soon.

In all, Dollar General will be closing 96 stores, 45 p0pshelf stores, and converting an additional six p0pshelf stores to Dollar General stores.

